Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

Aramis Ayala, the state attorney of Florida, was pulled over June 19 by Orlando Police Department. Body camera footage from the stop showed the two officers attempting to explain why they pulled her over.
Orlando Police Department
Surveillance video catches passengers moving furniture on trains

Surveillance video catches passengers moving furniture on trains

The Queensland Rail in Australia released video of passengers moving a refrigerator and couch by train. According to Queensland Rail, it is illegal to board a train with an item that cannot be stored either below a seat, in an overhead rack or in a designated storage area. Offenders risk being fined if caught.

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.