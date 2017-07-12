Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney
Aramis Ayala, the state attorney of Florida, was pulled over June 19 by Orlando Police Department. Body camera footage from the stop showed the two officers attempting to explain why they pulled her over.
Orlando Police Department
Veterans groups and members of Congress, including Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), are demanding to know exactly what happened during the Pentagon's series of secret chemical and biological weapons tests involving military personnel in the 1960s and 1970s.
Adam McCracken, a Winter Springs clinical psychologist, received the restoration of his civil rights from Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet on June 15. McCracken and his wife, Renee, testified about why restoration of his rights was so important.
BLM researcher Miranda Crowell releases an endangered pygmy rabbit in southeast Oregon in August of 2016. Dozens of the rabbits were relocated in Washington State this July after a wildfire ravaged their breeding ground.
A giant ice sheet that scientists had been monitoring for years broke off from Antarctica, creating a Delaware-sized iceberg in the Southern Ocean. NASA reported the change would not lead to increased sea levels immediately, but warned that it would now be easier for glaciers on the Antarctic continent to move towards the sea.
The Queensland Rail in Australia released video of passengers moving a refrigerator and couch by train. According to Queensland Rail, it is illegal to board a train with an item that cannot be stored either below a seat, in an overhead rack or in a designated storage area. Offenders risk being fined if caught.
Christopher A. Wray stated that his "loyalty was to the constitution" and the law during his testimony at the nomination hearing for FBI director on Wednesday. He was grilled by senators on his ability to remain independent of the White House in investigating cases.
August Adolphus Busch IV, the former CEO of Anheuser-Busch, was held in the Swansea Police Department until Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter landed at Bronze Pointe Office Park overnight. Busch is a commercial pilot with certificates in airplanes, sin
(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails
Miami-Dade’s mayor proposed to cut transit service and leave more than 1,000 positions open in 2018 as the county grapples with a slowing economy, lower ridership and a looming increase in the deductions homeowners can apply to their property-tax bills.
(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.