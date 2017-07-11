Florida boy, 3, in body cast for jumping on trampoline

In this June 26, 2017 photo provided by Eddie Hill, Hill's son Colton is comforted while lying in a hospital bed at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. The 3-year-old Florida boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping at a trampoline park, his family said Tuesday, July 11 in a case that has circulated nationally on social media and raised questions about age restrictions for the activity. Eddie Hill via AP)