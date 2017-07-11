News

July 11, 2017 2:55 AM

Officials say blood donors urgently needed across Virginia

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Officials say blood donors are urgently needed across Virginia.

Virginia Blood Services says a decline in blood donations around the Fourth of July holiday has caused a nationwide blood shortage. The group is projecting a shortfall of 1,700 donations per week in its service area this month.

Virginia Blood Services says there is currently only a two-day supply of O-negative blood. The group says that's half the ideal supply of the universal blood type, which is especially important this time of year when there are increased accidents and trauma cases.

Officials are also looking for platelet donations, which last on the shelf just five days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:07

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach
Dogs provide stress relief to kids in the court system 2:34

Dogs provide stress relief to kids in the court system
68-year-old man beaten in front of child outside Walgreens 0:54

68-year-old man beaten in front of child outside Walgreens

View More Video