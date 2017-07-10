News

July 10, 2017 7:28 AM

Officials looking for 2 men after boat found in Florida lake

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Officials are searching for two men after their boat was found overturned in a Florida lake.

The Orlando Sentinel reports police found the boat at about 4 p.m. Sunday behind a home and proceeded to search Lake Hiawassee.

Orlando police Lt. Daniel Brady says the men were fishing together. The names of the men have not been released.

Brady says dive teams found a wallet and other items belonging to one man and later located the second man's truck.

Officials suspended the search at about 10 p.m. but will continue at 7 a.m. Monday.

