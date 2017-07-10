High tech golf driving range approved in Goochland

A $25 million golf driving range that will include an interactive "video game"-like experience is one step closer to being built in Virginia.
The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that the Goochland County Board of Supervisors has recently approved the rezoning needed for the project.
The three-story facility, called Drive Shack, will feature indoor and outdoor driving ranges, private suites, and lights and targets that golfers can attempt to hit for points.
It will be the third Drive Shack to open in the country, with others being built in Florida and North Carolina.
Comments