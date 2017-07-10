News

July 10, 2017

Trial of man charged in northern Maine killing due to begin

The Associated Press
HOULTON, Maine

The trial of a Florida man accused of strangling his former neighbor to death in northern Maine is about to get underway.

Jury selection is slated for Monday in Houlton in the trial of Robert Craig, who's accused of killing his neighbor. Opening statements are slated for Wednesday in Caribou.

Craig, who's 81, is charged in the death of 86-year-old Leo Corriveau, who was found dead last July 23 in his Presque Isle mobile home.

Authorities say Corriveau and Craig were neighbors in Clearwater, Florida.

Craig was eventually arrested in Largo, Florida.

At one point, prosecutors and the defense reached a plea agreement in which Craig was to plead guilty to manslaughter. But he changed his mind.

