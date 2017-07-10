News

July 10, 2017 12:05 AM

White House's 'drug czar' visits Vermont

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

The White House's "drug czar" is visiting Vermont to discuss the state's treatment model and national approaches to treating opioid addiction.

Richard Baum, the acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and his staff will be meeting throughout the day on Monday with members of Vermont's opioid and drug misuse prevention, treatment, recovery and enforcement communities.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Baum and Vermont Human Services Agency Secretary Al Gobeille will speak at a news conference and Scott and Baum also will give an opening message at a meeting of the Governor's Opioid Coordination Council.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck
Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 4:00

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser
Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

View More Video