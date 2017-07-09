News

July 09, 2017 10:48 PM

Shark bites both legs of swimmer off south Florida beach

The Associated Press
HAULOVER BEACH, Fla.

A man swimming at a south Florida beach was bitten on both legs by a shark.

WPLG-TV reports that Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the unidentified man was swimming Sunday afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards say they became aware of a shark lurking in the water and immediately began alerting bathers to get out of the water. Officials say the bull shark was 4-to-5 feet.

Officials say the man, who was able to get out of the water and get aid from lifeguards, was taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the shark attack is the first reported at Haulover Beach, 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of Miami Beach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck
Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 4:00

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser
Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

View More Video