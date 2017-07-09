News

July 09, 2017 6:51 AM

Schumer calls on FDA to regulate 'snortable chocolate'

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging federal regulators to look into a "snortable chocolate" powder that's being sold as a way to get a "euphoric energy" rush.

In a letter Saturday, the New York Democrat asks the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the use of caffeine in inhalable food products such as so-called Coco Loko.

Marketed as "raw cacao snuff," it includes powder made from cacao beans, which contain caffeine. According to news reports, Coco Loko also includes common energy-drink ingredients.

Schumer's worried it could prove harmful.

Orlando, Florida-based manufacturer Legal Lean Co. didn't return a call seeking comment. Founder Nick Anderson has said he didn't consult medical professionals but believes Coco Loko is safe.

The FDA says it hasn't determined whether it has authority to regulate snortable chocolate.

