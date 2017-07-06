News

July 06, 2017 6:05 AM

Firework explodes in 6-year-old Florida boy's hand

The Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

Authorities in Florida say fireworks exploded in a 6-year-old boy's hand, leaving him in the hospital.

The Sun Sentinel reports Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Tracy Figone says the boy was in the front yard with his 18-year-old sister on Wednesday evening when the fireworks exploded in his hand.

Figone says there was debris in the yard from fireworks used the night before. She says the child picked one up, lit it and it exploded in his hand.

Officials say the child suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Broward Health Medical Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Speeding car sends woman flying through air 0:35

Speeding car sends woman flying through air
Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos