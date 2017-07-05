News

July 05, 2017 7:39 AM

Children's Minnesota, Blue Cross fail to meet deadline

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

A Minnesota health insurance company and the state's largest pediatric hospital system failed to meet a deadline for a new contract, which could result higher rates for about 66,000 patients.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2uJzNtf) that Children's Minnesota and Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota could not make a deal before the July 5 deadline, making Children's Minnesota an out-of-network provider for Blue Cross patients.

Patients could still go to the pediatric hospital in an emergency, but likely would pay much higher rates for scheduled health care.

Executives from Blue Cross and Children's Minnesota issued statements saying they were disappointed in the outcome, but remain committed to resolving their differences.

Children's Minnesota has hospitals in Minnesota and St. Paul and several other facilities in the state.

