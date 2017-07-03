News

July 03, 2017 3:07 AM

Florida opens large stretch of Gulf Coast for scalloping

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A large stretch of Florida's Gulf Coast is open for recreational scalloping.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission opened an area from St. Vincent Island in Franklin County to the Pasco and Hernando County line to recreational scalloping over the weekend.

No license is needed to gather bay scallops, but the limit is one pint of scallop meat per person or a half-gallon of scallop meat per boat. Scallopers can gather the mollusks by hand or with a dip net.

Other parts of the coast, including St. Joseph's Bay in Gulf County, will open for scalloping later this month.

