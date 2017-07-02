Man dies as Miami police attempt to restrain him

A man being restrained by Miami Police officers died Saturday after a report that he was threatening to shoot a woman.
Miami Police report officers responded to a call Saturday and found the man acting erratically and said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
After officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. Police say they attempted to restrain him for his safety and he began kicking them before collapsing.
Officers began administering CPR, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police didn't immediately release the man's identity.
