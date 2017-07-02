A tragedy at sea causes a divide between teens' families

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 29, 2015, file photo, Nick Korniloff, second from right, talks with Tequesta police officers outside of his home, in Tequesta, Fla. Korniloff is the stepfather of Perry Cohen, who disappeared along with Austin Stephanos when they went out on a boat to go fishing from Tequesta in 2015. The two 14-year-old boys had built a solid friendship along the waters near their homes, and their families got along well. But newly released records show the families' good relations ended the moment Austin's mom called Perry's mom late on the afternoon of July 24, 2015, to report the kids were missing in the ocean and had not been heard from for about five hours. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo