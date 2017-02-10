The Latest: Ohio governor delays 8 executions during appeal

2:35 'We are responsible for the well-being of this country': Khizr Khan speaks at Islamic Center Pause

0:39 Khan calls for White House advisers to guide Trump in 'an American manner'

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general