February 6, 2017 5:28 AM

Divers find body in Biscayne Bay near sinking vessel

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Divers have found a man's body and are looking for another possible victim at the scene of a sinking vessel in Biscayne Bay.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll tells local media outlets that authorities received a call late Sunday night that a personal watercraft was taking on water off the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Rescuers found a man's body and continued searching early Monday morning for a second person because there were reports of another missing person. No further details were released.

Authorities temporarily shut down one eastbound lane on the causeway, causing traffic backups.

