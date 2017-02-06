Deputy confesses to stealing pain pills from evidence safe

Authorities say a 23-year veteran of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office has admitted to stealing pain pills from an evidence safe.
The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2leKGzu ) 42-year-old Lt. Jason Bender, of Oviedo, was charged in August with one count of grand theft.
In prosecution records, authorities say Bender told them last year that he became addicted to pills after he had shoulder surgery and said he stole pills from the evidence safe four times.
Bender is expected to be admitted to the county's drug court, which involves a year of drug treatment. If he successfully completes the program, the criminal charge against him would be dropped.
It's unclear whether he'll be stripped of his right to work as a law enforcement officer in Florida. Bender declined to comment to the newspaper.
