5 Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 25

FIRST LEGAL CUBAN CARGO IN MORE THAN 50 YEARS ARRIVES IN US
Two containers of artisanal charcoal arrived Tuesday morning at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale aboard a Crowley Maritime ship called the K-Storm. The special charcoal is made from Cuban marabu by private, worker-owned cooperatives. Marabu is an invasive woody species from Africa that is considered a nuisance on the island.
SHARK ATTACKS DROP IN 2016 AFTER RECORD-BREAKING 2015
The International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida said Tuesday that there were 81 unprovoked attacks in 2016, a sharp decrease from the 98 attacks a year earlier. Four of last year's attacks were fatal, with two in Australia and two in the French territory of New Caledonia. The U.S. led the globe with 53 total attacks. Florida had 32 attacks, 15 of which were in Volusia County.
DEPUTIES: TAMPA BOY, 4, RECOVERING AFTER BEING SHOT IN CHEST
The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Key Vista Apartments near the University of South Florida in Tampa. During a news conference, Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokeswoman Donna Lusczynski told reporters the boyfriend has been arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon. Officials haven't said whether the child shot himself.
SNAKE CATCHERS FROM INDIA HUNT PYTHONS IN FLORIDA EVERGLADES
Irula tribesmen are well-known in southern India for their snake-catching. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hopes they'll reveal something that has long eluded researchers: a reliable way to track and spot the tan, splotchy snakes that all but disappear in the Everglades. The tribesmen have removed 13 pythons in just over a week, including four from the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Key Largo.
POLICE: 2 ARRESTED IN MLK DAY SHOOTING AFTER MIAMI PARADE
The Miami-Dade Police Department says the teens will face attempted second-degree murder and firearms charges. Eight people were wounded when gunfire broke out Jan. 16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park just after the MLK Day parade through the city's Liberty City neighborhood. The victims ranging in age from 11 to 30 suffered non-life threatening wounds.
