Tucson zoo starting construction of new animal health center

Tucson's Reid Park Zoo is getting a new animal health center.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new 9,000-square-foot facility is scheduled Sunday at the midtown zoo.
Treatment facilities will include a surgical suite and intensive care units for all sizes of animals, and the facility will have holding areas with controlled air circulation so contagious animals can be quarantined.
Equipment will include diagnostic devices to provide immediate results of blood work and ultrasound testing.
Zoo officials say the center will not only provide care but be used for training students from the University of Arizona veterinarian program and include an on-site classroom for younger students from area schools.
The facility is expected to open in late 2017. It'll replace one with less than half the space.
Comments