Utah lawmakers return to take up medical marijuana and more

3:05 Anti-Trump protesters shut down I-95 Pause

0:50 Opa-locka residents protest outside city hall

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

1:35 Martha Stewart's advice to her younger self in Miami

4:41 Video: What you need to know about the Zika virus

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

7:30 Plundering a small town

2:05 Fans say goodbye as Jose Fernandez funeral procession leaves Marlins Park