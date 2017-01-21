Highway Patrol: Woman dies after crash with fleeing suspect

Authorities say a Pensacola woman died following a vehicle crash with a suspect trying to flee law enforcement.
The Pensacola News Journal (https://goo.gl/PFc6of ) reports that 78-year-old Alma Lee Hardy died at a local hospital Sunday. The Florida Highway Patrol says nine others were also injured in the Friday afternoon crash.
Authorities say 23-year-old Michael D. Daniel ran a stop sign while trying to get away from Escambia County deputies and crashed into Hardy's vehicle. Daniel's vehicle left the road injured four people standing in a nearby yard. Three passengers in Hardy's vehicle were injured, as well as Daniel and his passenger.
It wasn't immediately clear why deputies had been chasing Daniel.
Daniel faces multiple charges. Jail records didn't list an attorney.
