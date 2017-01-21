News

January 21, 2017 3:06 AM

Man gets 21 years for fatal shooting

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A Jacksonville man named Martin Luther King has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for fatally shooting one man and wounding two others.

The Florida Times-Union (https://goo.gl/6rt3d6 ) reports that King — no immediate relation to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. — pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.

Authorities say Andrew Lamon Stephens, Steveonte Stephens and Deangelo Bryant were playing cards or dominoes in an empty lot in January 2013 when a masked shooter approached with a rifle and shot them. Andrew Lamon Stephens died.

A witness said it was retaliation for a shooting at the home of King's family member on Christmas Day.

