People in Miami react to President Donald Trump's Inauguration

AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Protestors during protests in downtown Miami of President Trump's inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Protesters gather in downtown Miami as they demonstrate against President Trump's inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017.
(Left to right) Dave Rufft and Pete Mamula at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami on Friday, January 20, getting ready to participate in an Anti-Trump rally.
Protesters at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami on Friday, January 20, getting ready to participate in an Anti-Trump rally.
Trump supporter Martie Mees raises her hands in victory as President-elect Donald J. Trump is inaugurated President of the United Stated at Las Vegas Restaurant celebration party on Coral Way in Miami on Friday, January2, 2017. On the left is Frank De Varona.
C.M. GUERRERO.
cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
Cuban exiles celebrate and show their support for President of the United States Donald Trump at Versailles on January 20, 2017.
Cubans at Versailles on January 20, 2017, watch the broadcast of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.
Dulce Martinez, Cuaban exile, celebrates with the Mariachi Viva México group along with others showing their support for President of the United States Donald Trump at Versailles on January 20, 2017.
Silvia Brinberg, 80, along with others demonstrated their support for President of the United States Donald Trump at Versailles on January 20, 2017.
Osvaldoo Hernandez, Cuban exile, celebrates with a champagne bottle the inauguration of President of the United States Donald Trump along with others at Versailles on January 20, 2017.
Carmen Solis (izquierda) y Dulce Martinez (derecha) dance with Mariachis along with others demonstrating their support for President of the United States Donald Trump at Versailles on January 20, 2017.
Silvia Brinberg, 80, along with others demonstrated their support for President of the United States Donald Trump at Versailles on January 20, 2017.
Dulce Martinez, Cuaban exile, along with others demonstrated their support for President of the United States Donald Trump at Versailles on January 20, 2017.
