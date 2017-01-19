Embrace change. When you stop, you’re done, Martha Stewart tells Miami women

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content) Pause

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump

4:54 More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

6:43 Timeline: Face-eating attack in Miami

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

1:42 Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act