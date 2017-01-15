Paper: In last 6 years, Jacksonville police have shot 54

In the last six years, Jacksonville police officers have shot 54 people — 40 of them black — killing 29.
The Jacksonville Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2jJP9se) one officer has been fired as a result, but he got his job back through arbitration. Every other officer who has gone through the sheriff's closed-door police shooting review boards has been cleared of policy violations, with little public explanation.
Sheriff Mike declined repeated requests to discuss police shootings with the Times-Union.
In the last decade, 124 people have been shot by police in Jacksonville, according to a Times-Union database. Ninety-six of them — 76 percent — were black. Black people make up about 30 percent of Jacksonville's population.
