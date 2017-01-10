5 Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 11

Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.
VISIT FLORIDA TO PAY $73,000 TO CEO AFTER RAPPER KERFUFFLE
The Visit Florida board of directors agreed Tuesday to pay Will Seccombe, who agreed to resign after pressure from Gov. Rick Scott. Visit Florida is hiring Ken Lawson, the current secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation as a replacement. Seccombe led the agency since 2012 after serving as its chief marketing officer for nearly five years.
DEPUTY SUSPENDED OVER LEAKED AIRPORT SHOOTING VIDEO
The Broward Sheriff's Office informed Deputy Michael Dingman in a letter Tuesday he was being suspended with pay indefinitely as an internal affair investigation continues. The video recording posted on TMZ's website appears to show Esteban Santiago walking through the airport's baggage claim area Friday, pulling a handgun from his waistband and firing several times before running.
WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRYING TO HIRE HIT MAN WON'T MOVE TRIAL
Dalia Dippolito's attorneys said in a statement Tuesday that they believe they can get a fair trial in Palm Beach County and will not ask Judge Glenn Kelley for a change of venue. They had asked to move her second trial out of Palm Beach, but Kelley denied the request. The jury in that trial split 3-3 on her guilt, causing a mistrial.
FBI: MAN CHARGED IN BANK ROBBERY, BIZARRE STRING OF EVENTS
FBI spokesman Michael Leverock said in a news release that 35-year-old Enrique Antonio Gamez of Miramar remains in federal custody Tuesday. He faces federal charges for his involvement in the Monday afternoon robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union branch. A second person was detained, but not charged. He was later released.
EX-CITY OFFICIAL PLEADS GUILTY IN SOUTH FLORIDA BRIBERY CASE
Court records show 55-year-old Luis Santiago pleaded guilty Tuesday in Miami federal court. He faces a maximum of five years in prison at sentencing March 30. Federal prosecutors say Santiago accepted thousands of dollars in bribes to help businesses with city permits, zoning, code enforcement and licenses. The conspiracy involved a former city manager and ex-public works director, both of whom have also pleaded guilty.
Comments