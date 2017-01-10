Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents Pause

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

0:44 Chaos of Miami Beach shootout caught on camera

0:38 Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting

0:31 Governor Scott press conference at Broward General

2:55 FLL Director Mark Gale speaks about airport reopening

0:59 Ajayi's thoughts on Dolphins season after loss against Steelers in Wild Card game

0:55 Stephen Ross talks about loss against Steelers in Wild Card game