US seeks death penalty in Florida airport shooting case

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail Pause

2:55 FLL Director Mark Gale speaks about airport reopening

0:31 Governor Scott press conference at Broward General

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:58 Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:33 SUV crashes through restaurant, nearly hits diners

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide