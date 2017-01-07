Florida airport victims: World travelers, a social butterfly

2:55 FLL Director Mark Gale speaks about airport reopening Pause

0:31 Governor Scott press conference at Broward General

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

4:03 Scott: This was a tough day for our state

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

2:03 West Perrine fatal shooting

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

1:58 Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:33 SUV crashes through restaurant, nearly hits diners