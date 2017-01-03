1 charged in stabbings at crowded New Year's celebration

Authorities say a man has been charged with stabbing three people at a crowded New Year's Eve celebration outside a Daytona Beach bar.
Citing police records, the Orlando Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2iuPn99 ) that 32-year-old Robert Meszaros of Wildwood started swinging a pocketknife outside the Full Moon Saloon in Daytona Beach shortly before midnight Saturday.
Police said Meszaros' fiancee and two other people suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.
According to police, Meszaros told investigators he had been startled after seeing officers in the area, and he started swinging the knife so he could leave the crowd.
Meszaros was held Tuesday on $30,000 bond for three charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Volusia County jail records didn't show whether he had an attorney.
