Woman dead after car hits her electric scooter

3:34 Opa-locka: A whistleblower's story Pause

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

1:01 Commissioner's staffer involved in altercation at Brickell bar (part 1/2)

4:41 Video: What you need to know about the Zika virus

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

2:15 At La Carreta, Cuban exiles celebrate Fidel Castro's death

2:05 Fans say goodbye as Jose Fernandez funeral procession leaves Marlins Park

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

0:32 UM defensive end Demetrius Jackson speaks about trip to "Give Kids the World Village"