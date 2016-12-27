Missing college student's body found 2 days later

Authorities say they've found the body of a South Florida college student who went missing last week.
The Miami Herald (https://goo.gl/rbzicb ) reports that 21-year-old Garrison Faust's body was pulled from a canal Sunday. He had disappeared Friday from his sister's Loxahatchee home, located about 1 ½ miles from where his body was discovered.
A social media page says Faust was a senior economics major at Florida International University. Police didn't immediately report a cause of death.
Comments