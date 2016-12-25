US government awards grants for homeless services in Florida

The federal government has awarded $81.5 million in grants to homeless assistance programs in Florida.
The grants awarded this week by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to 319 programs in Florida. The funding is part of $1.95 billion in grants that HUD is giving to nearly 7,600 homeless assistance programs nationwide.
The largest grant in Florida was over $29.8 million awarded to the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. In a statement, trust officials said the funding will help maintain and expand housing and services for homeless individuals and families, including military veterans.
HUD is gathering local data for a national survey of youth and young adults experiencing homelessness. The findings are expected to be released next fall.
