Former pro wrestler thwarted a robbery in Florida

Police say a robber looking for someone to buy him a beer picked the wrong man to mess with.
Instead of getting his beer, he ended up getting body-slammed by a former WWE pro wrestler.
The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2gFTPCB) Shad Gaspard — who once portrayed a criminal as half of the tag team Cryme Tyme — was at the drink cooler at a convenience store Saturday when Jason Felix approached.
Felix brandished what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun. Store surveillance video showed Gaspard making quick work of disarming Felix.
The 6 foot, 7 inch-tall former wrestler then "escorted" Felix out of the gas station and through him to ground and detained him until police got there.
Officers charged Felix with robbery.
