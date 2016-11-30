Lawsuits challenge abortion restrictions in 3 states

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard Pause

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:02 Thousands protest for $15 minimum wage

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:27 Chunk, a puppy rescued by Sacramento firefighter Mike Thawley, is fostered by his family

2:41 Crowds gather outside of Versailles restaurant in Miami to celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law