The Latest: Lights go out at Pence rally in Florida

2:34 Spoelstra says Heat isn't happy with 1-2 start, but good things happening Pause

8:45 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 1/2 (Warning explicit language)

2:55 President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

1:29 Surveillance video shows armed robbery Miami check cashing store

0:41 Thug the German Shepherd cries at an animal-care facility

2:26 Goran Dragic wants consistent effort from Miami Heat after loss to San Antonio Spurs

2:01 He's with her: Will Ferrell campaigns for Hillary Clinton before the NC State Wolfpack game

1:18 Pregnant woman takes "extra" precautions against Zika in Miami

0:32 Video shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport