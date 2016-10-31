Sens' Anderson gets shutout after wife's cancer diagnosis

Craig Anderson returned following his wife's cancer diagnosis and made 37 saves for his second shutout in two starts, helping the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-0 on Sunday night.
Anderson left the team Thursday to be with his wife, Nicholle, but returned to start this game. Teammates took turns hugging Anderson after the final horn, and the 35-year-old goalie was crying on the ice after being named the game's first star.
Mike Hoffman and Bobby Ryan scored for the Senators, who have won two of three.
The Oilers ended a five-game winning streak. Cam Talbot made 20 saves.
