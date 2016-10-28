South Carolina 1 of 5 states with single insurer in exchange

South Carolinians who buy their health insurance through the federal online marketplace have fewer choices than ever, with just one insurer remaining in the program, raising premiums an average of 28 percent.
BlueCross BlueShield is the only insurer offering 2017 policies in South Carolina through the exchange created by President Barack Obama's health law. Even its HMO subsidiary, BlueChoice, is no longer in the exchange.
State Insurance Director Ray Farmer says that means 114,000 people will have to change policies to stay insured.
It's worth noting that 90 percent of the nearly 217,000 people covered by Healthcare.gov policies in South Carolina get federal subsidies, so their rate hikes will be less than 28 percent. Meanwhile, the same companies are raising premiums an average of 27 percent outside the federal marketplace, where customers don't get the federal subsidies.
Comments