Google Fiber halts expansion plans as chief steps down

2:33 Hillary Clinton urges Florida voters to the polls Pause

0:53 Camera captures shooting at Clemente Park in Miami

4:50 Clinton and Trump make jokes at the expense of themselves and each other at Al Smith Dinner

0:51 Mother teaches daughter how to vote

2:42 Video: State of the presidential race in Florida

2:06 U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo talks about the presidential election

2:38 Florida leads nation in disenfranchising former felons

1:46 Michelle Obama to Trump: Do not keep American democracy ‘in suspense'

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo