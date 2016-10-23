1 dead, 1 severely burned in South Florida fire

One person has died and another was seriously injured after a fire broke out at a South Florida business.
A witness getting her hair done at a nearby salon on Saturday said she heard a loud boom. A short time later, she said a woman came into the salon and was so badly burned that her clothes and much of her skin had peeled off. The fire started around 1 p.m. in West Palm Beach and was extinguished less than an hour later.
It's unclear what sparked the blaze. The Palm Beach Post (http://tinyurl.com/j4ttyy8) reported that traffic was being diverted from the area as Fire Marshal's Office collected evidence at the scene.
No other details were released.
