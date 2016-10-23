3 Fla. cities get top scores for gay residents

Three Florida cities have gotten the highest score possible on an index that measures the quality of life for gays, lesbians and transgender residents.
The gay rights group, Human Rights Campaign, last week gave Orlando, St. Petersburg and Wilton Manors scores of 100.
The Municipal Equality Index evaluates 506 cities nationwide on how inclusive they are to the LGBT people in their communities.
Only 60 cities nationwide got a top score.
Criteria include non-discrimination laws; benefits offered to municipal workers, such as transgender-inclusive insurance coverage; and support for pro-equality laws by public officials.
The lowest-scoring cities in Florida were Cape Coral and Port St. Lucie.
