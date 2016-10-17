NFL Today, Week 6

2:28 Tim Kaine in Liberty City Pause

2:05 Cats, dogs, bunnies — all animals must stop at mandatory Keys screwworm checkpoint

1:33 Florida National Guard dedicates new Readiness Center in Miramar

1:44 Miami-Dade GOP warmly greets Pence

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

0:48 Would-be thief shot by victim

1:00 International Space Station captures view of Hurricane Nicole

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

8:33 Michelle Obama attacks Trump: "This is not how someone who wants to be president behaves"

1:47 Michelle Obama says she can’t stop thinking about Donald Trump 'bragging about sexually assaulting women'