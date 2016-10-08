Say what? Owner of tower rides out storm in middle of ocean

1:23 Neighbors say son stabbed elderly couple to death Pause

1:58 Hurricane Matthew batters Flagler Beach

1:42 Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in St. Augustine

1:55 Navy and Marine Corps prepare to provide aid after Hurricane Matthew

0:42 Fort Lauderdale beach back in business after Hurricane Matthew

2:48 Opa-Locka was draining customers' deposits

2:37 Archdiocese of Miami seeking donations for Cuba and Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

0:35 Savannah River swells as Hurricane Matthew approaches

0:31 Flood waters rise because of Hurricane Matthew in St. Augustine

1:15 Charleston, S.C. a ghost town ahead of Hurricane Matthew