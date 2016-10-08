Keys jail inmate dies from apparent natural causes

Authorities say an inmate at a Florida Keys jail appears to have died from natural causes.
A Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release says the 65-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon. His name wasn't immediately released.
The release says the man was arrested on trespassing charges in Key West last month. It was his sixth arrest this year. Authorities say the man had chronic medical issues and was housed in the jail's sickbay.
After being found unresponsive, paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will determine the official cause of his death.
