Saudi student charged with terminating pregnancy

A Saudi Arabian student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is charged with unlawful termination of a pregnancy and sexual assault.
According to authorities, 23-year-old Ahmed Sameer Almesbahi was arrested after his companion, a Kazakh immigrant and graduate student, told police she had been pregnant in 2015 and her pregnancy was terminated against her will by Almesbahi.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://tinyurl.com/hp3tlyr ) the victim was hesitant to cooperate with the investigation because she didn't want to get Almesbahi in trouble.
His attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday and declined to comment after a brief court hearing Thursday.
According to court records, Almesbahi is free on $150,000 bond.
Comments