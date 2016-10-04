The Latest: Eye of Matthew makes landfall in eastern Cuba

0:20 River swollen by Hurricane Matthew threatens to overflow Pause

0:56 Hurricane Matthew batters Haiti with fierce winds and rain

0:47 Red tide dumps scores of dead fish onto Anna Maria Island

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting

0:28 Powerful winds from Hurricane Matthew downs trees in Haiti

0:20 River swells as Hurricane Matthew dumps rain on Haiti

2:48 Mayor Gimenez and county expect winds to stay below hurricane strengh in Miami-Dade

0:53 Hurricane Matthew pounds Haiti

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall Chuck E Cheese

0:21 Timelapse shows human tower rising and falling