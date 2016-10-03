Rubio: US must respect Columbians' rejection of peace deal

0:26 Hurricane Matthew disrupts traffic in Santo Domingo Pause

1:53 Green Party candidate Jill Stein hammers Clinton and Trump in Miami

1:32 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters in South Florida

1:18 Guilty plea for man who delivered fatal blow caught on camera

0:34 Pregnant manatee found in Cape Cod heading back to Florida

1:50 Trump suggests Clinton is the devil, Clinton describes what breaks her heart - Election Rewind

0:36 Matthew drenches Barbados

1:14 Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

0:51 'And that is how you catch a gator by hand': Video lands Florida men in jail

1:37 NJ train crash witness speaks from scene