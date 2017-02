The Vizcaya estate in Coconut Grove is opening up its historic Vizcaya Village to the public for a Moonlight tour from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 11, the first event to celebrate Vizcaya's Centennial anniversary. The Village, located across South Miami Avenue near the old Miami Science Museum. The public can explore an unseen portion of the estate which consisted of more than a dozen buildings that included staff quarters, an auto garage, workshops and array of barns.