Watching their ill mom suffer hasn’t let her children ‘just be kids’

Merry White and her daughter Ingrid Cannon sit inside the living room of Canon’s Florida City home. Canon has diabetes, a rare and debilitating skin condition, heart disease and suffered two strokes this year. She’d like to provide her three children with an escape from the hardship they’ve had watching their mom fight her many illnesses this year. A trip to Disney World, she says, would lift their spirits. David Goodhue dgoodhue@keysreporter.com