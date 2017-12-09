When ATV flipped, husband-to-be’s vertebrae were crushed. His faith remains intact

Ryan Jaglal, photographed at his parents’ West Kendall home, has faith that he can regain his ability to walk. He hopes Wish Book can get him a handicapped-accessible vehicle to make it easier to get to medical and therapy appointments; help pay down his high bills for hospitalization and medical evacuation from the Dominican Republic; and help pay for ongoing therapy that might allow him to walk again. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com